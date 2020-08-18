Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.22 (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BLP stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.87 ($0.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.85.
About Blue Planet Investment Trust
