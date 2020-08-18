Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.22 (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BLP stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.87 ($0.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.85.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

