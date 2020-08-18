Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.72 on Friday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $189,669. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 61.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

