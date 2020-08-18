Bloom (BLT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, TOPBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $16,038.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00135216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.01854785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00190857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00135640 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

