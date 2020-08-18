Blocktix (TIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Blocktix has a total market cap of $127,768.20 and $14.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blocktix

TIX is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

