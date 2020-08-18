Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 789,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BKH stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Black Hills by 31.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Black Hills by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 458,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,392,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

