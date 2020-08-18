Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BPCR opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97. Biopharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).
Biopharma Credit Company Profile
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Biopharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.