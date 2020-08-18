Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BPCR opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97. Biopharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

Biopharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

