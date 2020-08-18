BidaskClub Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.82.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.04 on Friday. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.