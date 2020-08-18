BidaskClub Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $85.10.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $514,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,503.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,379,868 shares of company stock worth $174,914,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

