BidaskClub Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $350,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,270 shares of company stock worth $3,404,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.