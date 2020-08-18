BidaskClub Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTNX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

