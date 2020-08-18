BidaskClub Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MediciNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MNOV stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediciNova by 295.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 170,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

