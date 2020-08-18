BidaskClub Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Amyris stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,966 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 79.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

