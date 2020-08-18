BidaskClub Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $81.98 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 50.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.