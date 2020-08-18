BidaskClub Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,034.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,618.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,225 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.