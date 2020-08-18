BidaskClub Downgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.78 on Friday. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $147,757.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,424 shares of company stock worth $15,097,919. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 11.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Natera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,664,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

