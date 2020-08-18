BidaskClub Downgrades Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Nantkwest stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,153,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,490 over the last ninety days. 72.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 150.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

