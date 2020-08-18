BidaskClub Downgrades Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
Nantkwest stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 150.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.
About Nantkwest
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
