BidaskClub Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Alector alerts:

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,065.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 613,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,868 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alector by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alector by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 93,046 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.