BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
NYSE BHP opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
