BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

