BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $11.19 on Friday. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.