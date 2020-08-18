Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

