Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.03.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

