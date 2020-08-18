Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5,693.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 108,917 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caci International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,989,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth about $8,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,954.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

