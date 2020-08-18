Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 8,338.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

