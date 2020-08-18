Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Columbia Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

