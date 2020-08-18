Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,546 TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

TNET opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $666,069.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,029 shares of company stock worth $14,706,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

