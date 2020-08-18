Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

