Beldex Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $76,396.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006371 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000077 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

