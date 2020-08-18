Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of BZH opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.40 million. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 807.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 165,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 288,047 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

