Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Cut by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 71,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Baxter International by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

BAX opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

