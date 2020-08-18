Barrington Research Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $6.62 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,825 shares of company stock worth $195,414. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

