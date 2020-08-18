Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 4th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

