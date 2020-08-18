Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. ValuEngine cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

