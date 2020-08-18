Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEGIF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $147.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.09.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

