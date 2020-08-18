Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

BK opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

