Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Receives $28.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

