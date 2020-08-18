BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stake Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BancFirst worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

