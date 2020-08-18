Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

