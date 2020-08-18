B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RMR Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

RMR opened at $29.81 on Monday. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $969.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,885,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.