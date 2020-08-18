B. Riley Comments on Revolve Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,824 shares of company stock worth $1,141,677. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

