AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

AZEK opened at $38.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,520,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

