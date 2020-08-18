Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $425.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

