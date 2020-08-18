Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Avaya reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avaya by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

