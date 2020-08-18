Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Avaya reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avaya.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avaya by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Avaya stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Avaya has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
