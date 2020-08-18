Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

