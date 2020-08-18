Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 226,130 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 466.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 115,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

