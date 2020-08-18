Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 81.1% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

