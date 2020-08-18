Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,192 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of DVN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

