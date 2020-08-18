Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.