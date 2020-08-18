Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.