Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.08.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.