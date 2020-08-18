Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.